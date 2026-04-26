PM Modi expresses relief after shooting scare at Trump event in Washington

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after a dramatic security scare late Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where an armed man attempted to breach the heavily protected White House Correspondents’ Dinner, one of Washington’s most high-profile annual political and media gatherings.

Hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association, the black-tie event has been a Washington institution for over a century, traditionally bringing together the sitting US President, senior administration officials, lawmakers, diplomats and leading journalists under one roof.

According to US authorities, the suspect, reportedly armed with firearms and edged weapons, rushed toward the main security zone outside the ballroom before opening fire near the screening area.

A Secret Service agent was hit but escaped serious injury due to body armour. Secret Service personnel immediately neutralised the threat, took the suspect into custody and evacuated all protectees under established continuity protocols.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, has been identified by law enforcement as the armed man subdued near the dinner. Law enforcement believes the suspect was a guest at the hotel. The motive remains under investigation, though the suspect reportedly told authorities he was targeting officials in the Trump administration.

Those present included President Trump, Vice President Vance, Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Witnesses described scenes of panic inside the packed venue as guests took cover under tables amid the sound of gunfire and rapid security movement.

The incident is notable as forty-five years earlier, John Hinckley Jr. had attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan as he emerged from the same hotel. It is the third time shots have been fired in proximity to Trump, following two assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential campaign.