Congress boycotts special session of Haryana Assembly, as CM Saini moves women quota resolution

CHANDIGARH: Congress skipped the day-long special session of the Haryana Assembly, accusing the BJP government of using the State Assembly as a platform for political propaganda.
It added that through a resolution, the government wanted to condemn the Indian opposition bloc for the defeat of a Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha.
The session was primarily convened by the BJP government to target the Congress for the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, a contentious piece of legislation that sought to link women’s reservation with a fresh delimitation exercise.
Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress Legislature Party in Haryana decided to boycott the special day-long Assembly session.
He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government wanted to bring a proposal to condemn the INDIA bloc for voting against the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament, which did not fall within the Assembly's jurisdiction.
He added that no copy of the proposal was shared with them. Hooda said all Congress MLAs will mark their absence and will not claim TA or DA. He pointed out that the Congress would not allow the use of the Vidhan Sabha platform for the political ploys of the BJP.
Hooda said that Congress held a mock session outside the Assembly building to take on the BJP government in Haryana on various issues.
"We cannot allow the use of the Vidhan Sabha platform for political ploys of the BJP. The CLP decided that we would boycott the session," he added.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit out at the Congress, saying that by skipping the session, the opposition party has shown its "anti-women" mindset.
He said during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly that was chaired by the Speaker, Hooda had expressed doubt whether the government wanted to bring a condemnation resolution against the opposition.
Saini said it was clarified to Hooda that this was an official resolution and not a political resolution, and the matter concerning women's empowerment and related issues will be discussed in the House.
Moving the resolution, Saini said any region or society cannot be considered developed till women get equal rights and opportunities.
Several initiatives for women's empowerment have been taken under the Narendra Modi government. The prime minister had recently said it would have been good had all parties united in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill, as this would have marked an auspicious beginning for the vision of a "developed India" and the resolve to empower women.
"Regrettably, however, even before this auspicious beginning could take place, the Congress and its allies sought to cast a dark shadow over this noble endeavour in Parliament," he added.
Referring to the resolution he moved in the Assembly, Saini said, "This serves as a clear and powerful message against the mindset that has for decades deprived women of their rightful entitlements. The Congress should have been present in the Assembly and taken part in the discussion."
"Even if they did not want to support the resolution, they could have put forward their views. But their decision to stage a walkout (boycott) reflects their anti-women mindset. They do not want women to get their rights,’’ he added.
"The issue being discussed in this House does not pertain to one particular party, but it is connected with the future and the rights of women. The resolution presented in this House is not political; it stands as a symbol of our collective commitment to the dignity of women," Saini asserted.
Both the Chief Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda said a censure motion to formally condemn the Congress's decision to skip the proceedings should be passed.
Amid the Congress's boycott of the session, party MLAs Shaily Chaudhary, Renu Bala and Jarnail Singh, who were suspended recently for allegedly cross-voting in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, made a brief appearance during the proceedings.
State Panchayat and Development Minister Krishan Lal Panwar took a dig at the Congress, stating that the Opposition's absence was indicative of its seriousness towards issues, including women’s reservation, which is to be taken up later.
Haryana cabinet Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi said the Congress is dejected. "Even within their families, women are questioning why they obstructed the rights that PM Modi intended to bring."
However, suspended Congress MLAs Renu Bala, Shaily Chaudhary, and Jarnail Singh left the House.
Since the defeat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone on the offensive against the Opposition, placing the blame squarely on it.