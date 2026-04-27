Congress boycotts special session of Haryana Assembly, as CM Saini moves women quota resolution

He added that no copy of the proposal was shared with them. Hooda said all Congress MLAs will mark their absence and will not claim TA or DA. He pointed out that the Congress would not allow the use of the Vidhan Sabha platform for the political ploys of the BJP.

Hooda said that Congress held a mock session outside the Assembly building to take on the BJP government in Haryana on various issues.

"We cannot allow the use of the Vidhan Sabha platform for political ploys of the BJP. The CLP decided that we would boycott the session," he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hit out at the Congress, saying that by skipping the session, the opposition party has shown its "anti-women" mindset.

He said during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly that was chaired by the Speaker, Hooda had expressed doubt whether the government wanted to bring a condemnation resolution against the opposition.

Saini said it was clarified to Hooda that this was an official resolution and not a political resolution, and the matter concerning women's empowerment and related issues will be discussed in the House.

Moving the resolution, Saini said any region or society cannot be considered developed till women get equal rights and opportunities.

Several initiatives for women's empowerment have been taken under the Narendra Modi government. The prime minister had recently said it would have been good had all parties united in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill, as this would have marked an auspicious beginning for the vision of a "developed India" and the resolve to empower women.