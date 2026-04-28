Amid defection buzz, AAP summons 94 MLAs and 1000 observers to Jalandhar

CHANDIGARH: In a show of strength, AAP leadership has convened a meeting in Jalandhar in which over 1000 observers, 94 MLAs are expected to participate. The party is grappling with defection, after seven of its MPs exited and joined the BJP.
Sources in the party said that these observers will be the messengers of the party who will disseminate information about the development works initiated by the AAP government to the public, ahead of the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.
Sources further said that this observers' meeting is a part of the ongoing, structured outreach and coordination exercise, where observers review progress and streamline future efforts.
The meet is also a part of the party’s routine organisational review processes, aimed at improving coordination, strengthening presence on the ground, and ensuring that the party’s initiatives are communicated effectively to the people.
The party top brass, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, AAP Punjab Affairs In-Charge Sisodia and Punjab AAP President Aman Arora, will attend the meeting, which is aimed at containing internal unrest and preventing further defections.
It will be held at a private university and might be attended virtually by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The MLAs and workers will also be asked to ask their respective teams of volunteers to speed up the work on issuing health cards and registration of women for the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Scheme, said sources.
It is learnt that these observers have been actively visiting different villages and wards across the state to strengthen the organisation and ensure that the party’s work effectively reaches people at the grassroots level.
A senior party functionary, on condition of anonymity, said that the observers will be asked to continue with their work in building the organisation at the grassroots level.
"The party leadership is expected to tell these observers to spread word mainly about three major issues: canal water reaching the tail ends for irrigation, universal health insurance, and financial assistance to be given to women,’’ he said.
He added that the meeting is about containing immediate damage control and reinforcing political messaging. Sources said that a few legislators who have secured tickets for the 2022 assembly polls through Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak are under close watch, as it is believed that these MLAs are still in touch with both these leaders, raising concerns in the ruling party.
Sisodia may issue strong instructions, and the party leadership is expected to send a strong message against anti-party activities, as a few party leaders had been unhappy in the previous cabinet reshuffles, in which several ministers were dropped.
The Opposition leaders have claimed that around 90 AAP MLAs are in touch with various political parties. The AAP has not officially responded to the claim to date.