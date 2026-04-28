Amid defection buzz, AAP summons 94 MLAs and 1000 observers to Jalandhar

CHANDIGARH: In a show of strength, AAP leadership has convened a meeting in Jalandhar in which over 1000 observers, 94 MLAs are expected to participate. The party is grappling with defection, after seven of its MPs exited and joined the BJP.

Sources in the party said that these observers will be the messengers of the party who will disseminate information about the development works initiated by the AAP government to the public, ahead of the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections.

Sources further said that this observers' meeting is a part of the ongoing, structured outreach and coordination exercise, where observers review progress and streamline future efforts.

The meet is also a part of the party’s routine organisational review processes, aimed at improving coordination, strengthening presence on the ground, and ensuring that the party’s initiatives are communicated effectively to the people.