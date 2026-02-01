Mohandas Pai's end 'tax terrorism' appeal to PM, FM after Confident Group chairman’s death

Prominent businessman Mohandas Pai has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene against what he termed “tax terrorism”, following the suicide of Confident Group chairman CJ Roy.

In a post on X, tagging Modi and Sitharaman, Pai wrote, “Too many people are terrified by tax officials - an assault on citizens’ rights. No way to govern our country.”

Calling such raids “tax terrorism”, Pai referred to the death of V G Siddhartha, founder of Cafe Coffee Day.

“We lost Siddhartha, founder of Coffee Day, to reported tax terrorism,” he wrote.

Pai also appealed for a “full, open, transparent inquiry” into the matter. He urged Modi to “protect taxpayers” from such “attacks and assaults on citizens’ rights”.

“The whole raid process is very brutal. Our FM has been giving such officials more and more powers, but where is the protection of citizens? Are officials punished for a wrong raid?” he questioned.

Stating that Rs 72 lakh crore had been collected through direct taxes over the past three years, Pai asked how much had been collected through such raids.

“How much is stuck in litigation, overruled by courts?” he asked.