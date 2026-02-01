SC to hear plea against Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention on February 2

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A two-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Prashant B Varale, is slated to hear Angmo’s plea on February 2.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA and lodged at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan following protests in Leh in September 2025 over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

During the previous hearing on January 29, Wangchuk, through counsel, denied allegations that he had made statements calling for the overthrow of the government along the lines of the Arab Spring.

He told the top court that he has a democratic right to criticise and protest against the government and that such expressions do not threaten the security of the state so as to warrant preventive detention.

These submissions were made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo. Sibal told the court that there was no case of violence against Wangchuk.

“Whatever he has done is purely in a peaceful manner. No violence, only through peaceful means,” he said.