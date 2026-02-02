Bengal CM Mamata slams ‘great liar’ CEC, calls him ‘threat to country’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ripped into the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after meeting with him at Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Monday.

Calling the CEC “extremely arrogant,” Mamata said that he is “a great liar” and that she has never “seen such an Election Commissioner.”

“I said that I respect your chair. I said that no chair is permanent for anyone. One day, you too will have to go. Don’t create this precedent,” Mamata said, addressing the media following the meeting.

“He is giving a briefing after our queries. All of it is a garbage of lies.”

She further said that she has “zero hopes and expectations from this ECI, referring to the commission as “an agent of BJP”, adding, “The attitude was such that he [the CEC] is a zamindar and we are his servants.”

“You first deleted 58 lakh voters, and you didn’t give them a chance to defend themselves as well. Who is doing this using AI?” she questioned.

Mamata further alleged that it was the work of the BJP IT cell.

“It is nobody from the EC. It is being done by the BJP IT cell. Even when a murderer doesn’t get a lawyer and pleads to the judiciary to defend himself, he is allowed to do so. But, you removed 58 lakh voters in the very beginning through Seema Khanna and the use of AI,” she said, referring to the Director General for IT at the Election Commission.

“Who is Seema Khanna who deleted 58 lakh votes? She is a BJP worker,” Mamata alleged.