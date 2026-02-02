BJP initiates government formation process in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The BJP has initiated the process for government formation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

BJP Parliamentary Board on Monday appointed Tarun Chugh, the party’s national general secretary, as central observer for the election of the legislative party leader in Manipur.

The State was placed under President’s rule on February 13 last year after the then Chief Minister N Biren Singh had stepped down just a day before his government was due to face a no-confidence motion and a critical floor test.

Later, the President’s rule was extended for another six months with effect from August 13. It will expire on February 13.

Chugh’s appointment signalled that the President’s rule is unlikely to be extended any further.