LS proceedings adjourned till 2 PM amid noisy protests by opposition

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM on Tuesday amid noisy protests by opposition MPs over the alleged demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

Earlier, House proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon amid noisy protests by opposition MPs over the announcement of the US-India trade deal by US President Donald Trump and other issues.

As soon as the House re-assembled at 12 noon, Samajwadi Party members raised slogans against the redevelopment of the ghat, alleging that it was an insult to Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century queen of the Malwa kingdom who first renovated the Manikarnika Ghat in 1791.

She is also credited with the renovation of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

SP MPs displayed pictures of Holkar to which Krishna Prasad Tenneti objected, citing that it was against the rules.

With opposition members unrelenting, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

There have been protests against the demolition drive under the redevelopment plan of the Manikarnia Ghat, with many alleging that a century-old idol of Holkar has been damaged, a charge refuted by the district administration.

Opposition members also raised the issue of Speaker Om Birla's refusal to allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to quote from an unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane.