Russia has not received message from India about stopping oil purchases: Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW: Russia has not received any statements from India about stopping Russian oil purchases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov also said that Russia intends to continue to develop its relations with India in every possible way, according to Russian media reports.

His comments came a day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela."

"Moscow has not yet received any statements about India halting purchases of oil," Peskov was quoted as saying by the Russia media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, who spoke with Prime Minister Modi, on Monday announced that India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will charge a reduced reciprocal tariff on Delhi, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.