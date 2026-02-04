Indo-US deal will only benefit American farmers; announcement from US insult to Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition (LoP )and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday questioned the manner in which the Indo-US trade deal was announced by the United States (US), not by the Indian government.

Participating in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House, he said that it was an insult to the Indian Parliament that parliamentarians got to know about the deal while it was in session from US President Donald Trump.

“(JP) Nadda Saab does not know; (Bupendra) Yadav saab doesn’t know about the deal. Trump is telling us from the US how this country should be run,” Kharge said, alleging that the agreement would hurt the interests of Indian farmers and the government wants to destroy the country's agriculture sector.

Quoting US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, he said, “The new US-India deal will export more farm products to India's massive markets, lifting prices and pumping cash into rural America…Meaning American farmers will benefit…Our farmers are being destroyed. Tell us, are you (government) working for the welfare of farmers or are you against the farmers?” the LoP said.

American imports will come at zero tariff and what India exports there will be at 18 percent, Kharge lamented.

Attacking the Government further, he alleged that it had planned to destroy the Constitution.

“After independence, we had two big targets before us; establishing a social system based on equal justice and making this country a parliamentary democracy ... .You have run bulldozers on both in 11 years. In your thinking, the Constitution is below and the Manusmriti is above. In the past years, the government has been striking at the four pillars of the Constitution: Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity,” Kharge said.

Laws like MGNREGA, National Food Security Act, Forest Rights Act, Right to Education, Right to Information, and Land Acquisition Act were enacted keeping in mind Articles 36 to 51 of the Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Indian Constitution however the Government has continuously weakened them, he said while criticizing.