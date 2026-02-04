New US tariff policy favours agri exports, raises concern for Indian farmers: Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: NCP (SP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the new US tariff policy has provisions allowing agricultural exports to India, which is a cause for concern for Indian farmers.

A clear picture of the recent India-US trade deal would emerge in the next two days, Pawar told reporters in Baramati.

The US had earlier imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US agreed to a trade deal.

On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

Commenting on the issue of tariffs in the context of the recent India-US trade deal, Pawar said a clear picture would emerge in the next two days.

"We can comment only after the picture becomes clear. However, a provision in the Indo-US tariff deal announced by the United States allows agricultural exports to India, which is a matter of concern for Indian farmers and the domestic agriculture sector," he said.

"The US is a powerful economy, and large-scale agricultural exports by such a country can adversely impact local producers in other nations.

I expect that the Indian agriculture sector will be safeguarded and not exposed to such a situation," the Rajya Sabha member said.