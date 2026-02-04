Target is to make India drug-free by 2029, says MoS Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha

RANCHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced an ambitious target to make India drug-free by 2029.

This comes after the Centre set March 31, 2026, as a deadline to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism.

The Ministry has appealed to all concerned stakeholders to prepare a three-year roadmap for the period 2026–2029, incorporating a time-bound review mechanism and adopting a 'whole-of-government' approach to dismantle the entire network of illicit drugs, including from source and trafficking routes, distribution and abuse.

The announcement was made in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

He also said that the government has taken multiple steps to strengthen enforcement, improve conviction rates in drug trafficking cases and enhance the tracking of digital and financial transactions linked to narcotics.

Detailing the government’s anti-drug initiatives, Rai said the e-Sakshya portal has been developed to assist police in digitally recording and managing evidence in criminal cases.

The portal is aligned with the new criminal laws aimed at modernising the justice system and enables police officers to document crime scenes, including search and seizure operations, directly through mobile phones.

He added that the platform is expected to bring greater uniformity in investigations across States, thereby improving conviction rates.