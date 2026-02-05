Blow to Maoists in Bijapur: Encounter leaves top commander killed, 12 others surrender

Singh carried a government bounty of Rs 8 lakh on him. An AK-47 rifle, explosives and Maoist literature were also recovered by forces.

In another incident, 12 Maoist rebels, associated with the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, collectively carrying a bounty of Rs 54 lakh surrendered before senior officials in Bijapur.

The necessary official legal procedures are underway for the rehabilitation and reintegration of the 12 cadres into society.

The surrender was facilitated under the "Poona Marghem: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation" initiative, a campaign focused on peace and trust-building in the conflict-torn region.

The surrendered individuals expressed their frustration in the violent hollow Maoist ideology and declared their allegiance to the Indian Constitution.

“Since January 2024, 231 Maoists have been killed, 888 Maoists surrendered and 1163 Maoists arrested so far”, the SP informed.

The police officials also stated that the continuous establishment of security camps and the effective reach of development schemes are causing the Maoist bases to shrink rapidly, paving the way for a "Maoist-free" Bastar.