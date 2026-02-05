Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Minor girls refer younger sister Devu as 'enemy' in diary

LUCKNOW: The 9-page pocket diary recovered by the cops from the room of the three minor sisters who jumped to death from the 9th floor of their Bharat City residence in Ghaziabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, begins with a declaration: "We love Korean. Love Love Love."
The note written by the minor girls before taking the extreme step ends with an apology, saying 'sorry' to Papa.
The sources claimed that the diary also spoke about their younger sister, referred to as “Devu.”
The sisters wrote of their failed bid to share their Korean passion with Devu, alleging their parents introduced her to Bollywood, something they claimed to hate more than our lives.
This led them to declare Devu their enemy.
“We separated Devu from ourselves and told her that we are Korean and K-Pop and you are Indian and Bollywood," the note read.
Meanwhile, the investigators are also looking at the family’s financial condition.
An office-bearer of the residential society claimed, seeking anonymity, that the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, was under severe stress after alleged stock market losses exceeding Rs 2 crore.
This used to lead to frequent domestic clashes in the family.
Meanwhile, Ghaziabad’s Additional Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh reportedly noted the unusual, swift cremation of the girls’ bodies at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Wednesday evening, suggesting it may have been due to the family’s “personal reasons.”
The post-mortem report of the three girls -- identified as Nishika, 16, Prachi, 14, and Pakhi, 12 -- confirmed head injuries as the cause of death.
However, the diary recovered by the police would be the main document leading the investigation into the alleged triple suicide.
In the diary, the girls had registered that repeated parental opposition to their interests was culminating in the tragic final act.
"You tried to make us give up Korean fandom. But it was our life.. you expected us to marry an Indian, that can never happen," a statement in the diary reads.
The girls have also allegedly accused the parents of physical punishment.
"Death is better than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide," the girls wrote.
The incident occurred around 2.15 am on Wednesday when the sound of the impact awoke residents.
The sisters had locked their room from the inside before jumping from the balcony window one by one, according to police accounts.
By the time family members forced entry, it was too late.
They were pronounced dead at a hospital in Loni.
As per the sources, the diary also revealed the that the area of girls' interest had expanded beyond Korean culture to Thai, Chinese and Japanese films and music, Hollywood , English songs and cartoons.