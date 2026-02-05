Ghaziabad triple suicide case: Minor girls refer younger sister Devu as 'enemy' in diary

LUCKNOW: The 9-page pocket diary recovered by the cops from the room of the three minor sisters who jumped to death from the 9th floor of their Bharat City residence in Ghaziabad in the wee hours of Wednesday, begins with a declaration: "We love Korean. Love Love Love."

The note written by the minor girls before taking the extreme step ends with an apology, saying 'sorry' to Papa.

The sources claimed that the diary also spoke about their younger sister, referred to as “Devu.”

The sisters wrote of their failed bid to share their Korean passion with Devu, alleging their parents introduced her to Bollywood, something they claimed to hate more than our lives.

This led them to declare Devu their enemy.

“We separated Devu from ourselves and told her that we are Korean and K-Pop and you are Indian and Bollywood," the note read.

Meanwhile, the investigators are also looking at the family’s financial condition.

An office-bearer of the residential society claimed, seeking anonymity, that the girls’ father, Chetan Kumar, was under severe stress after alleged stock market losses exceeding Rs 2 crore.

This used to lead to frequent domestic clashes in the family.