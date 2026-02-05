Health of protestors deteriorates during hunger strike against Khejri tree felling in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The mass protest outside the Bikaner District Collectorate, demanding a complete ban on the felling of Rajasthan’s state tree, Khejri, and the enactment of a Tree Protection Act, entered its fourth day on Thursday.
Initially, 363 environmentalists had begun an indefinite hunger strike, a number that later rose to 450. The hunger strikers include 29 saints, one female ascetic, and 68 women. Protestors range in age from 18 to 80 years.
On Wednesday, the health of over a dozen protestors deteriorated, including two fasting saints—Sant Laldas and Mangilal—raising serious concerns for the state administration. Three protestors were later admitted to PBM Hospital in serious condition. In view of the worsening health situation, two temporary hospitals with 75 beds each have been set up at the protest site. 20 doctors and 50 nursing staff have been deployed at the fasting site.
Amid growing pressure, two ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma government—KK Bishnoi and Jaswant Bishnoi—visited the protest site on Thursday morning. As they arrived, protestors raised slogans in support of saving the Khejri tree. The situation became more tense during the visit when one protestor, Mukhram Dharniya, suddenly fainted, and a woman protestor also lost consciousness. Both were immediately shifted to the temporary hospital set up behind the stage.
It is notable that according to a study by Professor Anil Chhangani of the Environmental Department at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, nearly five million trees have been felled in Rajasthan over the past 10 years due to solar power projects. These include Khejri, Ber, Ker, Rohida and Babool trees.
Meanwhile, during Zero Hour proceedings in the Rajasthan Assembly, Congress MLA Dungar Ram Gedar made serious allegations against the state government over Khejri conservation. He said that the health of several protestors at the Bikaner protest site had deteriorated, yet no representative of the government had visited the site. Leader of the Opposition, Tikaram Juli, also criticised the government, stating that saints and ascetics were on an indefinite hunger strike while the administration continued to ignore their plight.
At the protest site, Mukam Peethadhishwar Ramanand Acharya and Sachchidanand Acharya said that 29 saints had renounced food and water to save the Khejri tree. Inspired by this, environmentalists voluntarily joined the hunger strike. They said their sole demand is that the Chief Secretary issue an immediate circular banning the felling of Khejri trees until a law is enacted. Once this assurance is given, the hunger strike will be withdrawn. However, the protest will continue until a Tree Protection Act is passed.
The saints clarified that the movement is non-political in nature. They warned that if the government and elected representatives fail to meet their demands by Thursday afternoon, leaders who do not support the protection of Khejri trees will face social boycott by the community.
On Wednesday, saints delivered discourses, while leaders and representatives of various social organisations addressed the gathering and extended support. An appeal issued from the protest site on social media, urging people to observe a one-day fast at home, has also begun to show impact. Several families, particularly from the Bishnoi community, have shared videos on social media showing them observing the fast in solidarity with the environmental movement.
Prominent leaders, including former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Ashok Gehlot, along with MLAs Ravindra Singh Bhati and Abhimanyu Singh Poonia, have also extended support to the movement. After the save Aravalli movement, the campaign to save Khejri trees has emerged as another major environmental issue, posing a fresh challenge for the Rajasthan government.