Health of protestors deteriorates during hunger strike against Khejri tree felling in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The mass protest outside the Bikaner District Collectorate, demanding a complete ban on the felling of Rajasthan’s state tree, Khejri, and the enactment of a Tree Protection Act, entered its fourth day on Thursday.

Initially, 363 environmentalists had begun an indefinite hunger strike, a number that later rose to 450. The hunger strikers include 29 saints, one female ascetic, and 68 women. Protestors range in age from 18 to 80 years.

On Wednesday, the health of over a dozen protestors deteriorated, including two fasting saints—Sant Laldas and Mangilal—raising serious concerns for the state administration. Three protestors were later admitted to PBM Hospital in serious condition. In view of the worsening health situation, two temporary hospitals with 75 beds each have been set up at the protest site. 20 doctors and 50 nursing staff have been deployed at the fasting site.

Amid growing pressure, two ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma government—KK Bishnoi and Jaswant Bishnoi—visited the protest site on Thursday morning. As they arrived, protestors raised slogans in support of saving the Khejri tree. The situation became more tense during the visit when one protestor, Mukhram Dharniya, suddenly fainted, and a woman protestor also lost consciousness. Both were immediately shifted to the temporary hospital set up behind the stage.

It is notable that according to a study by Professor Anil Chhangani of the Environmental Department at Maharaja Ganga Singh University, nearly five million trees have been felled in Rajasthan over the past 10 years due to solar power projects. These include Khejri, Ber, Ker, Rohida and Babool trees.