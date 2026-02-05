People's protest leads Rajasthan CM to announce new law to protect Khejri trees

JAIPUR: The intense People's Protest and indefinite hunger strike to save Khejri trees in Rajasthan appears to be nearing its end as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that a dedicated law would be enacted to protect the revered tree in the State Assembly.

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said, “I want to assure the people of Rajasthan that we will bring a law to protect the Khejri tree, the sacred tree of the state, so that it can be conserved across Rajasthan. The draft of the law will be presented in the Assembly soon.”

Earlier on Thursday, amid the ongoing protest at the Bikaner Collectorate, State Minister K.K. Bishnoi offered juice to the fasting protesters attempting to end the hunger strike.

He also announced a ban on the felling of Khejri trees in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. However, the announcement triggered anger among the protesters.

Soon after, they resumed their hunger strike, declaring that the fast would continue until a complete statewide ban on the felling of Khejri trees was enforced.

Following a day of intense developments, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in the evening that environmentalist saints from Bikaner, Phalodi, Jodhpur, and Nagaur districts had met him in August.

He said he had then instructed officials to begin work on a Khejri conservation law and that the process was already underway.

Addressing the protesters from the stage, Minister K.K. Bishnoi stated that the government was fully serious about Khejri conservation.

He announced that the government would provide a written assurance on the protesters’ demands to ensure long-term protection of the tree.

The announcement was seen as a significant moral victory for the protesters, who had been demanding stringent measures, including the enactment of a dedicated ‘Tree Protection Act’.