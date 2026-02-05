PM Modi slams TMC for protecting infiltrators; hails India's voice as Global South amid Opposition walkout

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for protecting infiltrators.

He said, “I am surprised that a member who calls himself a Raja discussed economic inequality. The TMC people should also think that their heartless government is drowning the future of its people.”

He further said that even the most prosperous countries were removing infiltrators, but in India, people were approaching courts to defend them, which was taking away jobs from the youth and land from Adivasis.

He also took a swipe at the Congress and Left parties, saying their governments only filled their own coffers while failing to work for the people.

The remarks came as Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, amid a walkout by Opposition MPs protesting that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had not been allowed to speak.

Modi’s speech began amid sloganeering, with MPs shouting against “dictatorship” and demanding that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak. Pausing briefly, he took a jibe at Congress Rajya Sabha chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saying the 83-year-old could “sit and shout slogans” given his age. Despite the interruptions, Modi highlighted India’s economic growth, trade achievements, and the nation’s rising stature on the global stage.

Modi traced India’s progress from the “fragile five” economies to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, emphasising high growth and low inflation as signs of economic strength. He underlined the country’s evolving role in the global order, stating,