Punjab: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal offers himself for arrest in missing 'saroops' case

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday offered himself for arrest in the 328 missing 'saroops' case.

"I volunteer to get arrested. Let the police register a case against me and investigate...," Sukhbir Singh Badal said after visiting the office of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav accompanied by the party’s core committee members who reportedly staged a dharna.

Badal protested what he termed was "political vendetta" against him.

It may be recalled that a special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police constituted by the Punjab Government is probing into the disappearance of 328 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib from the possession of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Addressing the media after meeting Punjab DGP, Badal alleged that the AAP government wants to implicate him in the 328 missing ‘saroops’ case.

“If a case has to be registered, do it against me. Do not harass my party workers. Until the police clarifies its stand, the entire Akali Dal leadership will remain here,” Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

The SAD leadership, according to a report, has been consistently raising concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

"Instead of probing the case relating to the saroops, the hand-picked SIT of the government is raiding business premises of my chartered accountants including the office of Ashwani and Associates, who file my income tax as well as my former accountants in Bathinda," he said.