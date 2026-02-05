Science-driven testing methods needed to strengthen drug development in India: Report

NEW DELHI: As India’s pharmaceutical industry moves towards becoming a 500 billion dollars global powerhouse by 2047, a new report highlighted the growing role of non-animal, science-driven testing methods in strengthening drug development, improving translational science, and accelerating innovation.

According to Alokparna Sengupta, Managing Director, Humane World for Animals India, “For decades, there have been conversations around the use of animals and bringing in alternatives. The time has come now for these conversations to move to action."

"In this modern age, we have human cell-based and computational models that can reflect human biology far more accurately, reducing the risk of drug failures. These emerging technologies can save the lives of animals, revolutionise public health, and aid in quicker and cost-effective drug development. Attention, funding and developing this sector will be a win-win situation for all, and this report will play a pivotal role in bringing that change,” said Sengupta.

Traditionally, animal models have been central to preclinical testing. However, species-specific differences in physiology and genetics limit their ability to predict human outcomes.

Only around 10 per cent of drugs entering Phase I trials ultimately receive regulatory approval, leading to higher costs, longer timelines, and the loss of potentially beneficial therapies.

The report, jointly developed by Humane World for Animals India, DBT-InSTEM, Animal Law and Policy Network and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, also highlighted that Non-Animal Methods (NAMs) can support India’s ambition to expand into innovative drug discovery while improving efficiency, predictability, and patient outcomes.

It also maps emerging NAMs and identifies opportunities for their adoption across India’s pharmaceutical and MedTech ecosystem.

Globally, regulators and researchers are increasingly turning to NAMs such as organ-on-chip models, organoids, and computational simulations.

The momentum has been further strengthened by the US FDA Modernisation Act 2.0 (2022) and New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules, 2023 in India, which authorise the use of non-animal approaches for evaluating drug safety and efficacy, marking a pivotal moment for broader global adoption, including in India.