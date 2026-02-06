'Good friend in Washington nearing century but PM silent': Congress as Trump repeats India-Pak claim

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan last year, saying the PM's "good friend in Washington DC" is fast moving to the century mark of stating that he had intervened to halt Operation Sindoor and yet he maintains "complete silence".

The opposition party also lashed out at Modi over his address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday when he replied to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address, saying he is a prisoner of his own pet hates and answered none of the serious questions raised by the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Upper House.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM revealed yet again last evening in the Rajya Sabha what a huge bundle of insecurities, what a perennial peddler of lies, what a storehouse of prejudices, and what a source of sheer bile and poison he is. One thing is clear. He can continue to proclaim that he is a great man.

But the more he does so, it becomes more and more obvious that he is not and can never be a good man."

"To say that his 97-minute speech was pathetic is to make an understatement. He is a prisoner of his own pet hates. He answered none of the serious questions raised by the LOP in the Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said on X.