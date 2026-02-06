Issues of displaced people top priority of new govt: Manipur CM

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the top priority of his government was to look into the problems of the people displaced by the ethnic violence in both hill and valley districts.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said the government will soon formulate a roadmap for the return of these people to their homes.

"Our first priority will be to look after the problems of IDPs (internally displaced persons) in both hills and the valley. The biggest issue is that they are not able to return to their home. The government will formulate a roadmap very soon," he said.

Singh took the oath as the chief minister of the restive state on Wednesday.