Bengal CEO urges ECI to extend deadline for publication of final electoral rolls to February 21

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Saturday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to extend the February 7 deadline for completion of hearings of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State by one more week.

In 15 to 20 assembly constituencies in districts like South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and electoral districts, including Kolkata Uttar and Kolkata Dakshin, the proceedings have not yet been completed.

Sources in the office of the CEO said that the Commission has not yet given its nod to Agarwal’s proposal for extension of the deadline for hearings and other related processes like submission of Form-6 for inclusion of names and objections of voters, etc.

Earlier, the national poll body had targeted a February 14 deadline for publication of the final electoral rolls in the state.

Agarwal made the date extension proposal to the ECI after the district electoral registration officers (DEOs), as well as the district magistrates of respective districts under which reported assembly constituencies are situated, sent status reports on the SIR hearing to him today.