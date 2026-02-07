Bengal LoP alleges 'hooliganism' by TMC at SIR hearing centre

KOLKATA: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused TMC supporters of hooliganism at an SIR hearing centre in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The leader of the opposition in the state assembly accused the state government of "deliberately" allowing the breakdown of law and order during the voter list revision process.

The TMC, however, denied the charge and claimed that common people were frustrated with the exercise.

In a social media post, Adhikari claimed that Trinamool Congress's "lumpen elements" created ruckus inside the Baduria block office, similar to previous incidents in Farakka and Chakulia.

He alleged that miscreants vandalised the premises and intimidated officials during the SIR hearing.

Saturday is the last day of hearing unless extended.