India, US agree interim trade deal framework cutting tariffs, easing non-tariff barriers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, saying: “Great news for India and USA! We have agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement between our two great nations. I thank President Trump for his personal commitment to robust ties between our countries.”

He added that the framework “reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership. It strengthens ‘Make in India’ by opening new opportunities for India’s hardworking farmers, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, StartUp innovators, fishermen and more. It will generate large-scale employment for women and youngsters.”

Modi said the agreement would deepen investment and technology partnerships and help build resilient supply chains. “As India moves forward towards building a Viksit Bharat, we remain committed to building global partnerships that are future-oriented, empower our people and contribute to shared prosperity,” he said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the interim framework would deliver early outcomes and build momentum for the full BTA. “This agreement addresses long-pending market access issues, reduces friction for businesses, and opens new avenues for Indian exporters, farmers and technology firms in the US market,” he said.

Tariff realignment

India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and a broad basket of agricultural and food products, including DDGs, red sorghum for feed, tree nuts, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits.