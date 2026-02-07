Nitish Kumar is only CM of officers, not of people in Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi

PATNA: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he was only the CM of officers and not of the people.

In his first visit to the state RJD office after assuming the post of the party’s national working president, he remarked, “Nitish has done no work for people, no work is being done under this double-engine government."

RJD national working president said that this was the first time he had been given organisational responsibility, and he wanted to make it clear that he would fight against communal forces with the same strength as his father and party patriarch Lalu Prasad.