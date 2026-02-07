Nitish Kumar is only CM of officers, not of people in Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi

PATNA: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he was only the CM of officers and not of the people.
In his first visit to the state RJD office after assuming the post of the party’s national working president, he remarked, “Nitish has done no work for people, no work is being done under this double-engine government."
RJD national working president said that this was the first time he had been given organisational responsibility, and he wanted to make it clear that he would fight against communal forces with the same strength as his father and party patriarch Lalu Prasad.
“I am Lalu ji's son, and no matter how many conspiracies communal forces hatch against me, I will not bow down before them but will move forward with strong resolve and everyone's cooperation to fulfil these responsibilities,” he remarked.
Reiterating that people lost and the system won in the 2025 Bihar assembly election, RJD leader said, “We all need to be vigilant against the conspiracy that is underway against democracy. In the Bihar polls, ‘Jantantra was turned into ‘dhantantra’, and the election was won through fraudulent cases and lawsuits, using the administrative machinery. However, the morale of our workers is very strong, and we will return with the same strength.”
Tejashwi alleged that actions were being taken to intimidate party leaders and workers, as the recent incidents in Khagaria and Sheikhpura clearly indicated.
He said that his party would not remain silent against such intimidation. He also claimed that small businessmen were being harassed, and farmers were not getting their Minimum Support Price (MSP).
“The new NDA government that has been formed in Bihar will be forced to implement all of the schemes related to women, farmers, youth, or jobs and employment,” he added.