Tejashwi questions Bihar government’s claims over development

PATNA: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government in the State, accusing it of making false promises about development.

He also alleged that the State’s condition is no better than it was in 1960.

Referring to the government’s claims of achievements during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s address, Tejashwi questioned the government’s claims of development. He also sought to know a particular sector in which the State ranked number one.

He said that the State has the highest poverty and unemployment, it is lagging in education and healthcare, corruption is at its peak and per capita income is the lowest in the country.

“Criminals are ruling the roost, and investors are scared. Even farmers are feeling cheated,” he told the House.

He said that the state has so far been denied special category status and eventough the reservation quota was hiked, it was not implemented.

"As a result, people from the lower strata of society were not betting benefit of hiked reservation quota. But the government is sitting idle over it," he contended.

He further stated that the Opposition would extend its full support to the government if the latter took the initiative to implement a hiked reservation quota from the existing 50 per cent to 65 per cent.

“The Opposition will support the government on the issue,” he asserted.