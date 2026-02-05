Tejashwi questions Bihar government’s claims over development

PATNA: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government in the State, accusing it of making false promises about development.
He also alleged that the State’s condition is no better than it was in 1960.
Referring to the government’s claims of achievements during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s address, Tejashwi questioned the government’s claims of development. He also sought to know a particular sector in which the State ranked number one.
He said that the State has the highest poverty and unemployment, it is lagging in education and healthcare, corruption is at its peak and per capita income is the lowest in the country.
“Criminals are ruling the roost, and investors are scared. Even farmers are feeling cheated,” he told the House.
He said that the state has so far been denied special category status and eventough the reservation quota was hiked, it was not implemented.
"As a result, people from the lower strata of society were not betting benefit of hiked reservation quota. But the government is sitting idle over it," he contended.
He further stated that the Opposition would extend its full support to the government if the latter took the initiative to implement a hiked reservation quota from the existing 50 per cent to 65 per cent.
“The Opposition will support the government on the issue,” he asserted.
Hitting back, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called Tejashwi a ‘child’ and reminded him that he had been in politics since his father Lalu Prasad’s time.
Replying to the motion of thanks on the governor’s Address in the House on the third consecutive day of the ongoing Budget Session, Nitish said, “Sit down quietly and listen to me. Where did you get the money to lure away six MLAs? You were involved in wrongdoing, that’s why we left you.”
“Sit down. You’re a child. Your father was my contemporary. I am of your father’s era. You are dear to me. I made you who you are,” Nitish remarked when Tejashwi intervened during his speech in the state Assembly.
Earlier, Tejashwi claimed that the NDA had spent a staggering Rs 40,000 crore to defeat the opposition Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc in the last assembly election held in November 2025.
Making an oblique reference to a series of sops offered by the Nitish Kumar government before the polls, Tejashwi said, "You people have reduced lok tantra (democracy) to a rule of fear and intimidation (dar tantra)."
Speaker Prem Kumar allowed Tejashwi to make his speech, seated in his chair due to a leg injury.
"You spent Rs 40,000 crore to defeat us in the election. The time favours you now, but our time will also come", the RJD leader remarked.
Tejashwi was the chief ministerial candidate of the Opposition alliance in the last assembly polls.
He also accused the NDA government of demeaning women for getting their votes, while pointing towards the payment of Rs 10,000 each to over one crore women in Bihar, ahead of polls.
He also slammed the NDA government for the alleged rising crime graph and referred to the suspected rape and death of a NEET aspirant in Patna.
The government has recommended a CBI probe into the incident, which showed the State police’s inefficiency and lack of professionalism in dealing with serious offences.