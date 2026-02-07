Rahul Gandhi’s LS citation of ex-army chief’s memoir sparks book-versus-books clash between Congress and BJP

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s reference to an unpublished memoir of a former Army Chief has sparked a full-fledged ‘book-versus-books’ tussle between Congress and the BJP.

The confrontation erupted when Rahul Gandhi waved the unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, Four Stars of Destiny, while criti Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government.

Rahul raised concerns over India–China relations, citing past tensions along the eastern Ladakh border and questioned why he was “being stopped” from referring to an article quoting the unpublished 'memoir'.

The BJP escalated the confrontation by countering with a vast collection of books—numbering more than 150—which it claims contain controversial and damaging material about the Congress and its leadership, stretching from the Nehru era to the present day.

According to BJP sources, the party’s think tanks and research cells were mobilised immediately to identify, archive and curate books and journals that have, at various points in history, either criticised or exposed alleged controversies involving senior Congress leaders, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and their political successors.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Dr Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of behaving like an “urban Naxal”. The party is learnt to have encouraged its leaders to dig out as much material as possible from published sources and circulate it widely.