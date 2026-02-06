Opposition protests, suspensions cloud remaining days of Budget session in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Amidst the denial of a chance for the Leader of the Opposition to speak in the Lok Sabha on General MM Naravane’s book and other issues raised by the Opposition, uncertainty looms over the remaining days of the first phase of the Budget Session in the House.

Opposition leaders say that with no conciliatory move from the government, protests will be stepped up over the denial of a chance for Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House on General MM Naravane’s book and the suspension of eight MPs, threatening to derail debates on the Union Budget 2026–27.

The first phase of the Budget Session, marked by chaotic, tumultuous proceedings, is scheduled to conclude on February 13. After a recess, Parliament will reconvene for the second phase from March 9 to April 2.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following continuous disruptions by Opposition members. Speaker Om Birla censured MPs for sloganeering and displaying placards, pointing out that a total of 19 hours and 13 minutes of House time have already been lost during the Budget Session.

The House is scheduled to resume discussion on the Union Budget on February 9, 10, and 11, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to reply on February 11. However, Opposition leaders have made it clear that these discussions will not proceed smoothly under the current circumstances.

Sources said that during a meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties held on Thursday, there was a unanimous decision to intensify protests over the “book row” and the government’s refusal to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak in the House.

Opposition parties were of the view that no discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha should take place unless the suspension of eight MPs is revoked. The suspended members include seven Congress MPs and one CPI (M) MP, all of whom were penalised for alleged unruly behaviour in the House.