Opposition protests, suspensions cloud remaining days of Budget session in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Amidst the denial of a chance for the Leader of the Opposition to speak in the Lok Sabha on General MM Naravane’s book and other issues raised by the Opposition, uncertainty looms over the remaining days of the first phase of the Budget Session in the House.
Opposition leaders say that with no conciliatory move from the government, protests will be stepped up over the denial of a chance for Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House on General MM Naravane’s book and the suspension of eight MPs, threatening to derail debates on the Union Budget 2026–27.
The first phase of the Budget Session, marked by chaotic, tumultuous proceedings, is scheduled to conclude on February 13. After a recess, Parliament will reconvene for the second phase from March 9 to April 2.
On Friday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day following continuous disruptions by Opposition members. Speaker Om Birla censured MPs for sloganeering and displaying placards, pointing out that a total of 19 hours and 13 minutes of House time have already been lost during the Budget Session.
The House is scheduled to resume discussion on the Union Budget on February 9, 10, and 11, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to reply on February 11. However, Opposition leaders have made it clear that these discussions will not proceed smoothly under the current circumstances.
Sources said that during a meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties held on Thursday, there was a unanimous decision to intensify protests over the “book row” and the government’s refusal to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak in the House.
Opposition parties were of the view that no discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha should take place unless the suspension of eight MPs is revoked. The suspended members include seven Congress MPs and one CPI (M) MP, all of whom were penalised for alleged unruly behaviour in the House.
The Congress and its allies believe the government is under pressure, pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s absence from the Lok Sabha during the reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. According to them, this signals the government’s discomfort over both the Budget and the Indo-US trade deal.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s sustained attacks on the Prime Minister, accusing him of compromising India’s interests in the India–US trade negotiations, are also seen by several leaders as having struck a chord. The parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, the Left parties, and the DMK, have closed ranks with the Congress over the issue of not allowing the Leader of the Opposition to speak in the House and other issues. The show of unity was evident when Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.
Although the Lok Sabha was scheduled to begin Budget discussions from February 5, proceedings were repeatedly washed out as the Opposition escalated its protests.
Prime Minister Modi’s sharp attack on the Congress and other Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday further deepened the divide. Adding fuel to the fire, Speaker Om Birla claimed he had “credible information” that some Congress MPs were planning “unprecedented action” against the Prime Minister, an allegation that Opposition leaders strongly objected to.
Speaking to TNIE, Congress chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh said the government had made no effort to engage with the Opposition or address its concerns.
“The Opposition has been protesting for preventing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lok Sabha, especially in the context of quoting former Army chief General MM Naravane’s memoir on the 2020 China standoff,” he said.
“It is the duty of the government to call the Opposition and hold discussions to reach a consensus. However, no such efforts have been initiated by the government. On Wednesday, some of our leaders met the Speaker and put forward our demands, but we did not receive any response,” Suresh added.