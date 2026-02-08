Justice for Ankita: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun slams ‘flawed’ CBI probe; demands SC oversight

DEHRADUN: The quest for justice for Ankita Bhandari intensified on Sunday as the Ankita Nyay Yatra Sanyukt Sangharsh Manch organised a massive ‘Mahapanchayat’ outside the Parade Ground. The protest saw a significant turnout from the INDIA bloc constituents, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, alongside state activists and various social organisations, all united in their demand for a transparent investigation into the 2022 murder case.

The agitation focused on the Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s recent decision to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Protesters described the move as a "tactical distraction," alleging that the probe’s foundation is structurally flawed to protect high-profile individuals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Satya Narayan Sachan, National Secretary of the Samajwadi Party, questioned the legal basis of the current CBI referral.

“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is initiating the CBI probe based on an FIR filed by an environmentalist, which is irrelevant to the core crime. The investigation must be based on the complaint filed by Ankita’s parents. Furthermore, to ensure impartiality, this probe must be conducted under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court,” Sachan stated.