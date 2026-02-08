Justice for Ankita: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun slams ‘flawed’ CBI probe; demands SC oversight

DEHRADUN: The quest for justice for Ankita Bhandari intensified on Sunday as the Ankita Nyay Yatra Sanyukt Sangharsh Manch organised a massive ‘Mahapanchayat’ outside the Parade Ground. The protest saw a significant turnout from the INDIA bloc constituents, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, alongside state activists and various social organisations, all united in their demand for a transparent investigation into the 2022 murder case.
The agitation focused on the Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s recent decision to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Protesters described the move as a "tactical distraction," alleging that the probe’s foundation is structurally flawed to protect high-profile individuals.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Satya Narayan Sachan, National Secretary of the Samajwadi Party, questioned the legal basis of the current CBI referral.
“Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is initiating the CBI probe based on an FIR filed by an environmentalist, which is irrelevant to the core crime. The investigation must be based on the complaint filed by Ankita’s parents. Furthermore, to ensure impartiality, this probe must be conducted under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court,” Sachan stated.
He further demanded that those responsible for the immediate destruction of evidence at the crime scene—the Vanantara Resort—be brought within the ambit of the investigation.
Mohit Dimri, a prominent member of the Ankita Nyay Yatra Sanyukt Sangharsh Manch, accused the state government of "procedural trickery" to shield a "VIP" allegedly involved in the scandal.
“The government is playing a double game. By using Anil Joshi’s complaint as the basis for the CBI inquiry, they are deliberately weakening the case. We want to know the motive behind the murder and the identity of the 'VIP' that has been suppressed since day one. We will fight until our last breath to ensure Ankita gets justice,” Dimri asserted.
Indresh Maikhuri, State Secretary of the CPI (ML), pointed out that the government only yielded to a CBI probe after relentless public pressure and street protests.
“For three years, the parents and activists cried out for a CBI inquiry, but the government remained indifferent. Now, after three years of delay, they announce a probe that lacks credibility. The person whose complaint triggered this inquiry has no connection to Ankita. This is why the entire Mahapanchayat has spoken in one voice: we accept nothing less than a Supreme Court-monitored investigation,” Maikhuri said.
Key Demands of the Mahapanchayat:
Supreme Court Oversight: The CBI investigation must be monitored by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.
Parental Complaint: The probe should be re-aligned to focus on the testimony and FIR provided by Ankita Bhandari’s family.
Unmasking the VIP: A clear investigation into the "special guest" (VIP) mentioned in the initial stages of the case.
Evidence Tampering: Accountability for the swift demolition of parts of the resort where the crime occurred.