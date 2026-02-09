Bihar Legislative Council witnesses verbal duel between CM Nitish Kumar, LoP Rabri Devi

PATNA: Bihar Legislative Council on Monday witnessed sharp exchanges between Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Upper House, Rabri Devi, over the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna and the rape of a six-year-old girl in Darbhanga.

Amid the uproar, CM Nitish stood up and strongly reprimanded the Opposition, particularly targeting members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), including former chief minister Rabri Devi.

Targeting RJD, Nitish said, “When they (RJD) were in power, they did not do any work. They did nothing for women.”

Nitish contended that the state’s development began after NDA came to power in 2005. “After we came to power in 2005, all-round development of Bihar has taken place, and the state is progressing on all fronts,” he asserted.

The Upper House witnessed noisy scene as soon as the proceedings started.

RJD MLCs targeted the state government over the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Darbhanga and the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna and demanded the government’s reply on it.

Leader of opposition and RJD member Rabri Devi demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was present in the House.

She alleged that there was not a single district in Bihar where girls were safe, as the Opposition members started raising slogans against the CM. Rabri Devi also accused BJP member Devesh Kumar of using abusive language against her and demanded an apology from him.