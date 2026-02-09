Kuldip Sengar case: SC warns against parallel trials, orders Delhi HC to decide appeal in three months

NEW DELHI: Warning the lawyers engaged in conducting a parallel trial outside the court in the Kuldip Sengar case, the Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to grant bail to the expelled BJP leader and directed the Delhi High Court to hear his pending criminal appeal preferably within three months, in connection with the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim case.

The three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N.V. Anjaria also declined to suspend his jail sentence in the case, as it upheld the HC order.

The HC had convicted and sentenced Sengar to 10 year jail sentence in the custodial death case of father of Unnao rape victim case.

“Why do we suspend a jail sentence? Only when we are uncertain about the time that will be taken in deciding the appeal,” the Court observed, after noting that the period of incarceration alone is not the sole criterion for suspension of sentence, especially when the appeal is already listed for final hearing.