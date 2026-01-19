Delhi HC dismisses Sengar's plea to suspend sentence in custodial death of Unnao rape survivor's father

Delhi High Court on Monday refused to deny bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case of the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja pronounced the order, refusing to suspend the 10-year sentence awarded to Sengar.

"No grounds are made out for grant relief. The application seeking suspension of sentence is dismissed," said Justice Ravinder Dudeja.

The judge observed that although Sengar had suffered a long incarceration, relief could not be given on grounds of delay, as it was partly because he filed multiple applications in his appeal against his conviction.

"Purpose would be served if the appeal is heard expeditiously," added the court while listing the matter for hearing on February 3.

Sengar was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a trial court on March 13, 2020, besides imposition of a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case of the death of the survivor's father in custody.