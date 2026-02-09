Use tech to hone skills, improve potential: PM Modi to students

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said students should not let technology enslave them, but use it to increase their potential.

In the second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat food without them or without a television screen.

"It means that you have become slaves of mobiles. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you," Modi said in an interaction with students that took place in Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.

The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, but use them to hone their skills and improve their potential.

The prime minister also urged students to practice previous papers and get a good night's sleep to perform better in examinations.