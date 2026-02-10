'Abuse of office... blatantly partisan': Opposition levels serious charges against Speaker

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Om Birla from the office of Lok Sabha speaker, alleging that he had acted in a "blatantly partisan" manner in conducting the business of the House and "abused" the constitutional office he occupies.

The Opposition also accused the Speaker of making certain false allegations against members of the Congress.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh and whip Mohamed Jawed submitted the notice under Article 94 C of the Constitution to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

Sources said the notice was signed by around 120 MPs of the Opposition, including those of the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Left parties and RJD.

Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP have also signed the notice.

The TMC is not a signatory to the notice.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also not signed the notice, sources said.

"We, the undersigned, hereby give notice of a resolution for the removal of Shri Om Birla from the office of Speaker Lok Sabha, in terms of the provisions of Article 94(c) of the Constitution of India, because of the blatantly partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha," the notice said, according to sources.

On several occasions, leaders of opposition parties have just not been allowed to speak, which is their basic democratic right in Parliament, the notice said.