BJP's women MPs urge Speaker to take action against Opposition MPs for Feb 4 uproar

NEW DELHI: BJP's women MPs have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take the strongest possible action against the opposition MPs who have committed "heinous acts" like moving deep inside treasury benches, climbing the table and laying a siege of the seat of the Prime Minister.

The women MPs of the BJP also said that the "alarming turn of events" in the precincts of the Lok Sabha on February 4 has left everyone deeply concerned, as the situation had the potential to result in serious and untoward consequences and could have marked one of the "darkest moments" in the history of India's parliamentary democracy.

On February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to Parliament due to the opposition protests.

In their letter, the BJP's women MPs said they want to put on record their deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the exemplary manner in which the Speaker upheld and protected the dignity, decorum, and sanctity of the Lok Sabha on February 4 during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

On that day, the letter said that the entire House, and the whole nation, witnessed one of the "most unfortunate and regrettable incidents" within the Lok Sabha chamber.

"We saw that the members belonging to opposition parties not just entered the well of the House, but they also climbed on the table, tore papers and threw them towards the Chair.

"Moreover, distressingly, certain women Hon'ble Members crossed over to the other side with aggressive demeanour and banners and placards in their hands.