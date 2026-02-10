MM Naravane backs publisher, says memoir not yet published

Earlier in the day, Penguin Random House India reiterated that it holds the sole publishing rights to Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by the former Army Chief, and asserted that the book has not gone into publication.

The publisher said no copies, in print or digital form, have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.

The clarification followed reports of PDF versions of the memoir allegedly circulating, even as the manuscript is yet to receive mandatory clearance from the Ministry of Defence.

The Delhi Police is currently probing the circulation of the purported copies. The controversy escalated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited excerpts from the memoir during a debate in the Lok Sabha to criticise the government.