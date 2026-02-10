Rahul counters publisher’s claim on Naravane memoir, cites army chief’s ‘available now’ post from 2023

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the publisher of former Army chief General MM Naravane’s memoir of lying, claiming the book had been available for sale.

Gandhi said he believed the word of the former army chief over the publisher, Penguin Random House India, which said the memoir — 'Four Stars of Destiny'— had not been published in print or digital form or made available to the public.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi read out Naravane's social media post on X (then Twitter), which said, "Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind."

"This is the tweet Mr Naravane has made. The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying, and I believe the (former) Army chief, I don't think he will lie, or Penguin is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Penguin is saying the book is not published. The book is available on Amazon. Gen Naravane has tweeted, as I just read to you, that please buy my book. He tweeted this in 2023. Do you believe Penguin over Mr Naravane? I believe Mr Naravane," Gandhi said.