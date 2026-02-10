'Mohammad' Deepak's gym loses 90% of members after he defended Muslim shopkeeper from right-wing mob

KOTDWAR: Deepak Kumar, a 42-year-old gym owner who recently emerged as a symbol of communal harmony, is now facing social boycott and severe financial distress after shielding an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Bajrang Dal activists in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar.

The fallout has been swift for Kumar and his business, Hulk Gym. Once a popular fitness centre with nearly 150 regular members, the gym now has fewer than 15 attendees. Neighbours and long-time clients have reportedly distanced themselves from Kumar following his stance during the communal confrontation.

“After the dispute on January 31, the number of members began to drop sharply. It has now reached just 14,” Kumar told The New Indian Express. Recalling the incident, he said a group of women and young men were exercising when a mob arrived near the gym. “The atmosphere turned hostile with abuse and threats from outsiders. They were terrified and left. Since then, not only have they stopped coming, but they have also messaged others warning them about the ‘bad atmosphere’. Families have stopped sending their children to my gym,” he said.