'Mohammad' Deepak's gym loses 90% of members after he defended Muslim shopkeeper from right-wing mob

KOTDWAR: Deepak Kumar, a 42-year-old gym owner who recently emerged as a symbol of communal harmony, is now facing social boycott and severe financial distress after shielding an elderly Muslim shopkeeper from Bajrang Dal activists in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar.
The fallout has been swift for Kumar and his business, Hulk Gym. Once a popular fitness centre with nearly 150 regular members, the gym now has fewer than 15 attendees. Neighbours and long-time clients have reportedly distanced themselves from Kumar following his stance during the communal confrontation.
“After the dispute on January 31, the number of members began to drop sharply. It has now reached just 14,” Kumar told The New Indian Express. Recalling the incident, he said a group of women and young men were exercising when a mob arrived near the gym. “The atmosphere turned hostile with abuse and threats from outsiders. They were terrified and left. Since then, not only have they stopped coming, but they have also messaged others warning them about the ‘bad atmosphere’. Families have stopped sending their children to my gym,” he said.
The controversy dates back to January 26, when members of the Bajrang Dal and other right-wing groups staged a protest outside Baba Garments, a shop owned by a Muslim trader. The protesters objected to the shop’s name, claiming that the word ‘Baba’ is locally associated with the Siddhabali Baba temple and should not be used by a Muslim.
Tensions escalated on January 31 when the group returned and gathered outside both the garment shop and Kumar’s gym. While police intervened and prevented physical violence, the incident had lasting social repercussions. Kumar said he has since been subjected to taunts, with some referring to him as “Mohammad Deepak” because of his inclusive stance.
The economic impact has been severe. Kumar said the gym’s monthly rent and electricity charges amount to Rs 40,000, while his home loan instalment is Rs 16,000. “It has become extremely difficult to manage,” he said.
The financial strain has forced his 70-year-old mother to set up a roadside tea stall to support the family.
While Kumar has been widely praised on social media for standing up against communal intimidation, he said the ground reality in Kotdwar is starkly different. His decision to defend a neighbour has left him socially isolated and struggling to sustain his livelihood.
Meanwhile, Police have identified Utkarsh Kumar Singh, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, as the man who allegedly offered a Rs 2 lakh reward on social media for killing Deepak Kumar.
Singh was traced through technical surveillance and questioned at a police station near his residence with the assistance of Bihar Police. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to posting the message to increase his social media following and claimed he had no intention of carrying out the threat.
Police said a case has been registered under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further legal action is underway. Online platforms are also being closely monitored, officials added.