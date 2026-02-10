'Parliament a faint shadow...': Congress invokes Nehru amid plan to move no-confidence motion against Speaker

Amid the standoff between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and opposition MPs, Congress on Tuesday invoked former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and cited a December 1954 discussion in the House over a non-confidence motion against the Speaker and remarked that the Parliament has become a "faint shadow of its former self.'

The party’s remarks come amid the Opposition decision to move a resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla from office.

In apparent comparison to the recent events in Parliament, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh cited an interaction between Nehru and then Deputy Speaker in 1954, and wrote in a post on X, “The Parliament that Nehru built by sitting, speaking, listening, and accommodating is now a pale shadow of its former self.”

Ramesh shared an exchange between Nehru and the Deputy Speaker during a debate on the resolution to remove the Speaker.

"On the afternoon of December 18, 1954, the Lok Sabha took up a Resolution moved by the Opposition for the removal of the Speaker (GV Mavalankar),” the post read.

Ramesh went on to share the transcript of the interaction: "Deputy Speaker: The House will now take up the Resolution."