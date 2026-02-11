Ahmedabad Air India crash: Supreme Court seeks probe status report within three weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to submit a detailed status report within three weeks on the investigation into the June 12, 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash.

The direction came while hearing a plea filed by Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the 88-year-old father of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was the pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India flight, along with the Safety Matters Foundation and the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP). The petitioners have sought the constitution of a panel for a judicially monitored probe into the accident.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, asked the Union of India to apprise it of the progress made in the investigation so far. “What is the procedural protocol followed? Please inform us within three weeks,” the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Appearing for the Centre and the DGCA, Mehta submitted that the inquiry was in its final stages and that the report would be prepared soon.

The CJI-led bench observed that the tragedy was deeply unfortunate. “Let us all be very careful while making any kind of remark against any particular brand of aircraft. Yes, Dreamliners were once considered among the best,” Justice Surya Kant remarked.

Explaining the delay in completing the probe, Mehta told the court that certain aircraft components had to be sent abroad for testing. “Procedures adopted in foreign jurisdictions are also being studied. Those who lost their lives were of various nationalities, and that aspect is also being considered,” he said.

Counsel for Pushkaraj Sabharwal requested that if the report is filed before the court, it be submitted in a sealed cover, citing concerns that the deceased pilot’s family had already faced undue vilification.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had observed that the pilot should not be blamed for the crash. “It is extremely unfortunate that this crash took place, but you (Pushkaraj) should not carry this burden that your son is being blamed. Nobody can blame him for anything. No one in India believes it is the pilot’s fault,” the court had said, noting that the preliminary report made no insinuations against the pilot.

Pushkaraj has alleged that the investigation being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) lacks independence.

“This is not an independent investigation. It should have been independent. It has taken four months,” his counsel submitted, urging the court to order a judicially monitored probe under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, which mandates impartiality in accident investigations.