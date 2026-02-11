Himanta says BJP workers filed complaints, 'convinced' BLOs, leading to mass deletion of voters in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that lakhs of "doubtful" voters were deleted from the electoral rolls of Assam on the complaint of BJP workers, during the Election Commission's Special Revision (SR) exercise.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said the government's "war against illegal Bangladeshi Muslim (immigrant) will continue" while adding that more voters will be deleted when a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is conducted.

"This is only the beginning. Names of more such people will be deleted when the Special Intensive Revision is conducted," he said.

The remarks came a day after the ECI published the final voters' list for poll-bound Assam with over 2.49 lakh voters deleted from the electoral rolls, a decrease by 0.97 per cent from the draft list.

Himanta earlier said that only the names of "Miyas," a derogatory term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims, were being deleted from the electoral rolls. He also said that his job was to "make them suffer," triggering outrage.

"Which Hindu has got notice? Which Assamese Muslim has got notice? Notices have been served to Miyas and such people, else they will walk over our heads," the CM had said.