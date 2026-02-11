Mamata is the only CM in India to move SC against her own government employees: Bhupender Yadav

KOLKATA: Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said that Mamata Banerjee is the only Chief Minister in the country who moves the Supreme Court (SC) against her government employees.

Slamming the West Bengal CM over the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees, during a press conference today, the Union Minister said, “Mamata is the only CM across the country who moves the Supreme Court against her own government employees. People are dying because of non-payment of DA, but not due to the SIR-related anxieties, stress and workload in Bengal.”

“She could have moved the SC for the DA issue instead of challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She should make an apology to the state government employees,” Bhupender said.