BJP, allies term labour Bill 'historic'; oppn calls it 'anti-labour' in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The BJP and its allies on Thursday strongly defended the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill terming it "historic reforms" for the welfare of labourers while the opposition described it as "anti-labour" and sought its complete withdrawal.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes.

Participating in the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U), an NDA ally, said it is a labour-friendly initiative of the Narendra Modi government and a positive approach towards the welfare of the employees.

"It is a historic reform. It is going to bring positive changes in the lives of the labourers and the employees," he said.

Opposing the Bill, NCP member Supriya Sule said the government is working against the hardworking labourers, farmers and poor. She said that her party is in favour of industrial growth but is also in favour of the protection of dignity, fairness and rights of the labourers.

"Please rethink. We are not in favour of making the country's labourers insecure," she said.

DMK MP Rani Srikumar opposed the Bill and said the dignity and security of the labourers will be threatened when the legislation will come into effect.

"The government should listen to the voices of the labourers," she said.

Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena, an NDA constituent, supported the Bill and said it will be a big reform in labour laws and ensure the rights of all kinds of employees. Now onwards, the labourers will not be required to go to courts for the protection of their rights, he said.

Congress' M K Vishnu Prasad opposed the Bill and said it will weaken the rights of the employees.

The Bill shows this government's broader approach towards labourers and its priorities to market rather than employees, he said.