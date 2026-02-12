'Blatant attack on religious freedom': Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind slams Centre's new directive on Vande Mataram

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the largest Muslim organisation in the country, on Thursday described the BJP-led central government's new guidelines, mandating the singing of all six stanzas of the national song Vande Mataram as a "blatant attack on religious freedom."

In an order issued on January 28, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs outlined comprehensive guidelines for singing the national song and mandated all six stanzas to be sung before the National Anthem in government functions and schools.

Pointing out that some verses of the Vande Mataram, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, were based on beliefs that portray the homeland as a deity, Jamiat President Maulana Arshad Madani said that it contradicted the belief of monotheistic religions.

"Since a Muslim worships only Allah, forcing him to sing this song is a clear violation of Article 25 of the Constitution and several judgments of the Supreme Court," Madani said in a post on X.

Emphasising that a Muslim worships only one God, he said, "they may endure everything, but they cannot accept associating partners with Him (God)."