Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar over BJP MP Dubey’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday amid intense protests from opposition members over comments made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The disruption began during Zero Hour when Dubey alleged that Gandhi had links with “anti-national forces.” His remarks sparked immediate protests from opposition benches, with members raising slogans and demanding action.

As the uproar continued, TDP leader Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was presiding over the House, adjourned the proceedings for the day. This marked the second adjournment in the Lower House on Thursday.

Earlier, during Question Hour, opposition MPs had staged protests over the India-US interim trade agreement and the implementation of the four labour codes. The repeated slogan-shouting forced the Chair to adjourn the House until noon.

Persistent disruptions throughout the day ultimately led to the House being adjourned without completing scheduled business.