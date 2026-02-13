Kharge seeks restoration of expunged remarks in RS; Chairman declines request

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday raised objections over the expunction of large portions of his speech delivered during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, demanding that the deleted remarks be restored to the official record.

Raising the issue shortly after Zero Hour, Kharge urged Rajya Sabha Chairman C. P. Radhakrishnan to reconsider the decision, warning that he would otherwise make the deleted portions public.

The Chairman rejected the request, stating that decisions taken by the Chair cannot be questioned and that expunged remarks cannot be released outside once removed from the official proceedings.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also intervened, saying it was inappropriate for the Leader of the Opposition to challenge the Chair’s ruling.

Kharge referred to his February 4 speech during the Motion of Thanks debate, stating that several substantive points he had made , covering social justice and parliamentary functioning were removed from the official transcript uploaded on the Rajya Sabha website.

“I made several important points supported by facts,” he said, adding that the deleted portions mainly contained criticism of government policies and observations on parliamentary proceedings during the current government’s tenure.

He argued that such criticism was part of his constitutional responsibility as Leader of the Opposition and did not violate parliamentary rules or decorum.