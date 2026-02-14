'Rahul Gandhi's policy is to lie, repeat': Amit Shah at BJP rally in Puducherry

KARAIKAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of "lying repeatedly" regarding the India-US trade deal and claimed that the interests of farmers and fishermen have been fully protected.

Addressing a BJP rally in Puducherry's Karaikal, the minister alleged that Gandhi has "started a new tradition of telling lies daily."

Shah said trade agreements signed by Modi with the European Union, the UK, and the US would benefit fishermen and farmers and would not cause harm.

He said that during Modi’s recent visit to Malaysia, the Prime Minister promised a Thiruvalluvar chair in a university there and scholarships in Thiruvalluvar’s name for Malaysian Tamil students. He also said Tamil had received minority language status in Malaysia.

Shah alleged that during the earlier Congress rule at the Centre, Pakistan-based terrorists carried out attacks almost every day, and the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Defence Minister failed to respond.

Referring to the 2019 Pulwama attack in which he stated 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said that, unlike previous Congress governments, the Modi government entered terrorist bases, carried out air strikes, and launched Operation Sindoor to put an end to terrorism. He added that today no evil force dares to challenge Modi’s leadership.