‘Bring a privilege motion, I will fight for farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as BJP seeks to cancel his LS membership

Gandhi’s remarks came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Thursday that he had submitted a substantive motion seeking the cancellation of Gandhi’s membership of Parliament and a lifetime ban on contesting elections. Dubey alleged in his notice that Gandhi had colluded with anti India elements and foreign organisations during his overseas visits.

Dubey clarified that no privilege motion has been moved in the matter.

"It is a widely acclaimed fact that neither any citizen of our country nor any public representative/ high officials does anything which lowers the dignity of our Armed Forces. There is, thus, a tacit understanding amongst all the Members of Parliament, irrespective of Party affiliations, not to drag the Armed Forces and/ or its functionaries for scoring transient political mileage. However, these ethical mores are not applicable to Shri Rahul Gandhi which is evident from his speech delivered in Lok Sabha on 11 February, 2026, wherein he has cunningly dragged the name of former Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane...," Dubey said.

He said that the "need of the hour is to conduct an urgent, structured inquiry to examine all his "unethical conduct" in the capacity of being a Member of Parliament and the Leader of Opposition with a view to ensuring his immediate expulsion from Lok Sabha."

The development follows Gandhi’s sharp attack on the Union government on Wednesday over the India US interim trade deal, in which he accused Prime Minister Modi of having “sold the nation” by undermining farmers’ interests, hurting the textile sector and compromising India’s energy security. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had earlier said the government would move a privilege motion against Gandhi for allegedly misleading the House, though sources later said the government was unlikely to proceed with it.

Gandhi further alleged that American farmers, operating large mechanised farms with heavy subsidies, would outcompete Indian farmers, most of whom have small landholdings and struggle to secure a remunerative Minimum Support Price.