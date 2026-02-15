Assam government seeks more strategic emergency landing facilities

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government has sought more emergency landing facilities (ELFs) in the State.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4.2-km Moran Bypass ELF in Dibrugarh district on Saturday, wherein an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carrying him made a historic touchdown on the highway airstrip.

“Assam will get four or five more ELFs. The IAF can use these for dual purposes for military use and to supply relief materials during floods,” Sarma told media persons, adding that strategic decisions will help civil administration.

According to him, the Moran ELF, located 200 km from China and 70 km from Myanmar's border, is a high-stakes project that will provide strategic security to the Northeast region.

“The presence of the Prime Minister and the Air Chief Marshal on Saturday was a strong message that India is ready to face the enemy,” he said.

Two days ago, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the 33.7 km 4-lane corridor from Gohpur to Numaligarh, including a tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra. It will be built for Rs 18,662 crore.