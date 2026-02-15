Assam government seeks more strategic emergency landing facilities

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government has sought more emergency landing facilities (ELFs) in the State.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4.2-km Moran Bypass ELF in Dibrugarh district on Saturday, wherein an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft carrying him made a historic touchdown on the highway airstrip.
“Assam will get four or five more ELFs. The IAF can use these for dual purposes for military use and to supply relief materials during floods,” Sarma told media persons, adding that strategic decisions will help civil administration.
According to him, the Moran ELF, located 200 km from China and 70 km from Myanmar's border, is a high-stakes project that will provide strategic security to the Northeast region.
“The presence of the Prime Minister and the Air Chief Marshal on Saturday was a strong message that India is ready to face the enemy,” he said.
Two days ago, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the 33.7 km 4-lane corridor from Gohpur to Numaligarh, including a tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra. It will be built for Rs 18,662 crore.
CM Sarma said this would be India’s first and the world’s second road cum rail tunnel, which will run at a depth of 57 metres underneath the Brahmaputra.
“We need this project as the northeast is strategic. The project is fully backed by the Indian Army. It has four stakeholders, Assam government, Indian Army, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and Indian Railways,” the Chief Minister said.
He also referred to the Centre’s plans to build an underground railway line through the “Chicken’s Neck,” also known as the Siliguri Corridor, highlighting that it will secure railway facilities. He said the next effort would be to build a highway beneath that stretch.
“Strategic infrastructures are coming up in Arunachal Pradesh, too. The rail tracks will be constructed up to Tawang (India-China border town). Two highways are under construction. Assam is a backup state and a strategic theatre in the event of a war. The Moran ELF, Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel and railway corridor beneath the Chicken’s Neck are important strategic projects,” Sarma said.
He also disclosed that a proposal to build a national highway connecting Assam’s Jagiroad semiconductor unit with Bhutan is under active consideration.