Political changes in Bangladesh could possibly impact West Bengal, says Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Significant political developments in West Bengal are expected to follow the victory of Jamaat-e-Islami candidates in most of the constituencies along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the recently held general elections in Bangladesh.

It comes at a time when the state is all set to go for Assembly polls within two and a half months. Debates are also doing the rounds if the Opposition Jamaat-E-Islami’s victory in 68 seats in Bangladesh would have an impact on the poll outcome in Bengal.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), headed by Tarique Rahman and its allies, secured over 200 seats with a two-thirds majority, while Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies secured over 70 seats.

Expressing serious concern over the political changes in the neighbouring country and its possible impact in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislative assembly, alleged that a serious political consolidation has emerged across the border that calls for heightened vigilance and stronger border infrastructure.